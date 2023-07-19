The LCS’ most-hyped roster must win every remaining game to make Summer Split playoffs

Everything is on the line over the next three days.

When FlyQuest announced its League of Legends roster for 2023, the team’s bandwagon saw droves of fans jump on as they prepared to support what looked like a surefire contender for the LCS crown. But after several weeks of disappointment, the organization finds itself at the precipice of a summer meltdown with only three games left in the regular season.

FlyQuest currently sits in ninth place with a 4-11 record, lagging behind teams like Dignitas and 100 Thieves by two games. As a result, the former favorites must win at least two games to keep their season alive, or they’ll not only be eliminated from the 2023 Summer Split, but they’ll also be saying goodbye to their dreams of a World Championship appearance.

In fact, the roster must realistically win all three remaining games in their season, including a massive matchup against TSM to kick off their last week. If they can beat TSM, it will drastically improve their chances at qualifying since they’ll not only push TSM down the standings and tie them, but it’ll also give them momentum into their matches against Immortals and Cloud9.

This past season, FlyQuest managed to win their last match against Immortals, but were shellacked by C9 during the second week of the split. Additionally, C9 has only gotten stronger as the season has progressed, and are now the best team in the league with an impressive 11-4 record.

With that match being relatively lopsided, the LCS’ green team needs to win both their matches against TSM and IMT for any sort of chance at a postseason appearance. Even then, their chances are practically out of their hands since they must rely on TSM and Dignitas collapsing on themselves and losing multiple games.

It is a stunning outcome, considering how much excitement built up around this supposed superteam, especially after they acquired star support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme during the mid-season break. A team with names like Impact, Spica, Prince, and Vulcan should be shoe-ins for the playoffs, but it is now clear that this team lacks in multiple departments, including their overall synergy and mid-to-late game decision-making.

Catch FlyQuest in action when the final week of the 2023 LCS Summer Split regular season begins today at 4pm CT.

