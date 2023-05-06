The final matchup of MSI 2023 play-in stage has been decided

After two dominant series against LOUD and Movistar R7, the final series of the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational play-in stage has been locked in.

Golden Guardians and PSG Talon will collide in the Last Chance Qualifier to earn the last spot in the bracket stage alongside China’s Bilibili Gaming and Europe’s G2 Esports. The two teams were dropped into the lower bracket, but are coming into this showdown with a ton of confidence.

North America’s Golden Guardians were dispatched into the lower bracket after losing to BLG in the tournament’s first full, three-game series. As the region’s favorite underdogs, however, the squad punished R7’s disappointing macro by finding early advantages through kills and superior objective control. They would stomp the competition in two games that didn’t even crest the 25-minute mark, as R7 balked against the pressure.

PSG, on the other hand, took a bit longer to take down LOUD, but they were able to defeat the Brazilian representatives with great objective control of their own and superior teamfighting. LOUD only captured early Rift Heralds and a single dragon, while PSG took seven dragons, a Rift Heralds, and two Baron buffs.

The team’s talented jungle prospect Yu “JunJia” Chun-Chia took over on Sejuani and Kindred with 10 kills, 23 assists, and only two deaths. He was the facilitator for the rest of his team, setting them up with well-placed Glacial Prisons and good engages.

Both squads have proven that they can stand among some of the best teams in the event, but only one will reign supreme. Catch all the action when these two squads battle on Sunday, May 7, at 6am CT.