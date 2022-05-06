The 2022 LEC Summer Split gets into action on June 17

There’s not long to wait until the next LEC split.

The 2022 LEC Summer Split kicks off on June 17 following the conclusion of the Mid Season Invitational, Riot revealed today. The European League of Legends competition will begin its course with a super week, which means teams will play three days of games instead of just the two.

The league, as always, will feature 10 squads from Europe, including Astralis, Excel, Fnatic, G2 Esports, MAD Lions, Misfits Gaming, Rogue, SK Gaming, Team BDS, and Team Vitality. G2 are the current reigning champions, having blitzed through the lower bracket of the 2022 LEC Spring playoffs with a 12-0 record. The team swept aside Rogue in the grand finals in April.

In a similar fashion to last year, the three top teams from the Summer Split will qualify for the League of Legends World Championship. In 2021, that was MAD Lions, who triumphed in the LEC Summer finals, Fnatic, and Rogue. This year, a new set of teams will look to advance to the end-of-year event, which is expected to be hosted in North America in October. A date for the event has yet to be confirmed by Riot.

Fans of the LEC can catch all the action on Twitch, YouTube, and lolesports.com. A schedule for the 2022 LEC Summer Split will be revealed at a later date.