The 10 League champions dominating ARURF in Patch 13.1

All Random Ultra Rapid Fire (ARURF) has returned to League of Legends, providing the perfect way to let off steam and test your keyboard’s limits.

The fast-paced game mode brings havoc to Summoner’s Rift with various bonuses. Mana and energy consumption is reduced by 100 percent, while players gain 300 ability haste and bonus attack speed.

Although players have limited choice in champions since it’s random, they still have some options to trade with allies or roll the dice. Sometimes, rerolling can lead to your team getting the win.

Some champions are stronger than others in ARURF. Mages and bruisers, for example, have traditionally smashed leaderboards in the game mode.

The meta has shifted since the game mode’s last return in May 2022, however.

This year’s best champions are Sivir, Veigar, and Blitzcrank, according to stats from U.GG. Their respective win rates surpass 56 percent on average. They’re closely followed by Tristana and Teemo.

They’re the most-played champions in this game mode, too. Here’s a list of the top 10 champions in ARURF, according to their win rates and number of games played:

Sivir

Veigar

Blitzcrank

Tristana

Teemo

Ziggs

Nocturne

Vi

Annie

Kayle

These stats show the best champions haven’t changed despite meta shifts: their kits are simply too powerful with bonus stats.

There are also a lot of champions with an average win rate of less than 44 percent. These are mainly assassins, tanks, and bot laners who don’t rely much on their skillshots.

K’Sante is right at the bottom of the win rate ranking with a 36 percent win rate.