Thal, Sangyoon, and Lira are creating a new League team called Seorabeol Gaming

Top laner Park “Thal” Kwon-hyuk, AD carry Gwon “Sangyoon” Sang-yun, jungler Nam “Lira” Tae-yoo, and popular Korean streamer Lee Sang-ho revealed today that they’re forming a League of Legends team named Seorabeol Gaming.

Their intentions are to first qualify for Challengers Korea, while the ultimate goal is to earn a spot in the LCK in the future. It’ll be tough, though, since there are so many top-tier organizations moving into the Korean professional scene.

Thal last played for Hanwha Life Esports this year, while Sangyoon recently retired from pro play. Before his retirement, he was the bottom lane carry for Hanwha Life. Lira, on the other hand, was previously the jungler for Clutch Gaming in 2018 and 2019. Each player had a down year in 2019, but they’ve come together to find more success in 2020.

The team is still looking for a mid laner and support. Only players who are Grandmaster and above will be considered for the positions.

Many people are interested to see how this team will perform since all three players weren’t the strongest performers this year. They still clearly lack firepower, so they’ll need to pick up some strong candidates to fill in their missing spots.