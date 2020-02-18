TF Blade gets pentakill with Jax in Korean solo queue

It seems like League of Legends streamer and Team Liquid Academy sub Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni is in prime shape for his journey to global rank one.

The solo queue legend was able to turn a dire situation into a pentakill during his broadcast yesterday using Jax’s top-tier skirmishing ability.

While TF Blade was pushing out the top wave, his team got heavily engaged on by the opponents. The streamer used an ally Rek’Sai’s tunnel to teleport in, however, helping his team win a much-needed teamfight.

With the ally Lucian dead before TF Blade’s Teleport finished casting, the streamer definitely had his work cut out for him. Using Jax’s Counter Strike (E) to mitigate damage and stun enemies, the streamer was able to quickly take out the enemy Poppy. An excellent stun by the friendly Zilean certainly helped the cause, locking up three opponents for Jax to beat down with little effort.

Only the enemy Vladimir remained, who simply stalled his fate with Zhonya’s Hourglass before getting mowed down as well.

Unfortunately for the streamer, the pentakill wasn’t enough to carry his team to victory. The enemy squad was able to secure Baron and end the game a few minutes later.

TF Blade is climbing the Korean solo queue ladder on his mission to finish rank one global in season 10. The streamer also made a bet with former pro Lee “Rush” Yoon-jae on who can hit rank one first in Korea for 1,000 Twitch subs.

Though the competition is close, TF Blade holds the lead at Diamond 1 with a 71-percent win rate. Rush sits at Diamond 2, also winning 71 percent of his games.