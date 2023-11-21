Terrifying bug sees LoL’s new Voidmites morph into a swarm of tiny Baron Nashors

The 2024 League of Legends season is right around the corner, and with it comes a whole plethora of major changes. Players are already busy testing the upcoming changes on the game’s PBE servers to squash any bugs that surface from the new content, including one scary-looking Void glitch.

Riot Pehrek, one of the engineers on the League team, today shared a frightening bug that occurred with the new Voidgrubs that were added in place of the first Rift Herald spawn on the Summoner’s Rift. Normally, players would attack these new Voidgrubs, and cause the creature to spawn smaller Voidmites to help defend itself.

2nd fav bug for Season 2024



Voidgrubs spawned mini barons instead of Voidmites pic.twitter.com/EgbFqigx0Y — Voidborn Pehrek (@RiotPehrek) November 21, 2023

When the developer attacked the Voidgrubs, the encounter started as expected, with the Voidgrub fighting the champion. But, instead of Voidmites appearing in the Baron pit, a whole swarm of mini Nashors appeared instead, overwhelming the player with a hilariously scary visual. Luckily, these Baron creatures didn’t look like they were attacking like a normal Baron would and were instead headbutting with Voidmite auto-attacks. Even still, seeing 10 tiny Barons appear would shock any player, before they fight for their life.

For any players who are now scared to load up into the League PBE, don’t fear. This bug has already been resolved by the Riot developers before it was packaged into live testing, so you can try out all the new changes on the Summoner’s Rift without worrying about getting jumped as you farm your camps. This is also a good sign for the testing server since its whole point is to find glitches and exploits and eliminate them before they go live.