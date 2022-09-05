Tenacity in League of Legends: What is it and how does it work?

There’s no shortage of crowd-control abilities in League of Legends. They can be particularly effective and disruptive later in the game or at crucial junctions. A well-timed stun or suppression can completely turn the tide of a team fight.

There are a handful of ways for players to increase the effects of their crowd control abilities through items, abilities, or runes. But there is also a way for opposing players to resist and reduce the effects of crowd control on themselves via a statistic called tenacity.

But how does tenacity work, and will it work against all forms of crowd control? Knowing the answer could be the key to beating compositions heavily reliant on crowd control.

What is Tenacity in League?

Tenacity is a statistic also known as crowd control reduction. Tenacity will reduce the duration of all incoming crowd control effects, except for status effects like airborne, drowsy, nearsight, stasis, and suppression. The tenacity statistic will reduce the duration of CC effects like stun, silence, slow, cripple, and others.

How do you increase Tenacity in League?

Tenacity can primarily be improved via items and elixirs. Mercury’s Treads, Silvermere Dawn, and Sunfire Aegis are all items with effects that improve tenacity. Ornn’s craftable version of Sunfire Aegis, known as Forgefire Crest, also improves tenacity.

Players can also consume the Elixir of Iron to improve tenacity by 25 percent while the elixir’s effects are active. Tenacity can also be improved by the Legend: Tenacity rune in the Precision tree and the Unflinching rune in the Resolve tree.

Garen’s active Courage ability also temporarily improves tenacity.

How do you decrease the opponent’s tenacity in League?

There are a couple of ways you can reduce the tenacity statistic of your opponents, preventing them from resisting your own CC abilities. Tenacity can even be reduced to a negative number, causing CC effects to last longer.

Players can purchase Anathema’s Chains during the game, which curses the opponent and stacks the player with Vendetta. Upon acquiring maximum stacks of Vendetta, the cursed opponent marked as your nemesis will suffer a 20 percent tenacity reduction if they’re within 700 units of you.

The only champion that can affect the opponent’s tenacity is Ornn. His Bellows Breath and Call of the Forge God abilities apply the Brittle debuff to opponents, which reduces tenacity by 30 percent.

The Rift Scuttler monster also has -100 percent tenacity, making CC effects twice as effective on it.