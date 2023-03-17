LCS Spring Playoffs teams are locked in, but their seeding still hangs in the balance

The stage is set for the upcoming 2023 LCS Spring Playoffs bracket, complete with teams that turned pre-season uncertainties among fans into some of the most exciting runs in the histories of their organizations.

A dominant victory from CLG over Cloud9 in the final day of the 2023 LCS Spring Split has eliminated TSM from playoffs contention, thus cementing the six teams moving on in the competition to battle for the Spring title. However, this first game has opened up multiple tiebreaker opportunities, possibly even doubling the amount of games needed to play today, so where these teams finish the regular season has not yet been decided.

The six teams advancing out of the regular season are C9, FlyQuest, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, CLG, and Golden Guardians. Each of these teams had their share of dominant win streaks, though also faced major challenges throughout the split that many were able to successfully overcome.

C9 and FlyQuest have guaranteed themselves upper-bracket starts, though may need to compete for a tiebreaker to determine who ends the split in first place. 100T and Golden Guardians currently boast the exact same scores, which may be contested further following the results of EG’s game later tonight.

Alongside TSM, Immortals and Team Liquid have not qualified for the playoffs bracket, and thus will not be performing on stage until the start of the Summer Split. Fans were initially unclear as to whether TSM had been eliminated thanks to the C9/CLG match, but their 0-2 records against both 100T and Golden Guardians, who they could have tied with, ultimately led to their elimination without the potential for their inclusion in tiebreakers.

For the other six teams that have qualified, however, their playoffs runs begin next week, ultimately culminating in the Spring Playoffs finals in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 8 and 9.