Big Teamfight Tactics streamers are now playing the last stage of Twitch Rivals Road to TwitchCon Showdown. Twitch is hosting the tournament and invited 32 players from around the world to compete for their share of a $50,000 prize pool and a trip to San Diego for TwitchCon.

The streams are on and players have already concluded the first round of matches. They were put in four lobbies of eight players each and their standings in each match are worth money that counts as the tournament’s point system. Placing first in a match awards $500 and placing last awards $200. The more money they earn after all five rounds, the better their final placement.

The lobbies are mixed after each round, which means competitors play against different people in every match.

The matches started at 12pm CT and will continue until 4:30pm CT when the hosts will announce the winners and the eight players qualified for TwitchCon. These will be the ones who have earned the most money after five matches.

Viewers can watch the tournament in each of the individual streamers’ channels on Twitch or in the Twitch Rivals channel, where hosts rotate from stream to stream as the matches develop.

Here are the scores and standings for the TFT Twitch Rivals tournament. This story was last updated after the first round ended.

Overall

Round two

Lobby one

Lobby two

Lobby three

Lobby four

Round one

Lobby one

Lobby two

Lobby three

Lobby four