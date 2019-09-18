Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 9.19: Full notes and updates

Another big Teamfight Tactics patch has just dropped on League’s PBE, bringing with it a host of new updates. They’re subject to change before the eventual release of 9.19 in the coming weeks, but they should give you a good idea of what’s to come.
Here’s the full list of TFT changes coming to Patch 9.19.
Origins
Glacial
- Stun lowered from two seconds to 1.5 seconds.
- Four Glacial stun chance increased from 30 percent to 33 percent.
- Six Glacial stun chance increased from 45 percent to 50 percent.
Ninja
- Four Ninja AD and AP increased from 70 to 80.
Noble
- Health restore increased from 25 to 30.
Yordle
- Values changed.
- Three Yordles: 30 percent Dodge
- Six Yordles: 60 percent Dodge
- Nine Yordles: 90 percent Dodge
Classes
Ranger
- Two Ranger change to increase attack speed lowered from 30 percent to 25 percent.
Shapeshifter
- Six Shapeshifter max health lowered from 120 percent to 100 percent.
Champions
Anivia
- Ability total damage lowered from 800/1,100/1,400 to 600/900/1,200.
- Ability slow increased from 50/70/90 to 60/75/90.
Blitzcrank
- Ability damage increased from 100/450/800 to 250/550/850.
Kassadin
- Ability mana reduction increased from 20/40/60 to 25/50/75.
Katarina
- Ability damage increased from 40/60/80 to 50/75/100.
Kindred
- Ability duration lowered from four/five/six to three/four/five.
Miss Fortune
- Damage increased from 900/1,300/1,700 to 1,400/2,100/2,800.
Mordekaiser
- Ability damage lowered from 250/550/850 to 250/500/750.
- Vs. Live: from 200/325/450 to 250/500/750.
Sejuani
- Ability stun increased from 2.5/3.5/4.5s to 2/3.5/5.
- Vs. Live: from 2/4/6s to 2/3.5/5s.
Shyvana
- Ability burn damage lowered from 250/375/500 to 200/300/400.
Tristana
- Ability detonate damage increased from 60/90/120 to 70/110/150.
- Ability basic attack damage increased from 150/225/300 to 175/275/375.
Veigar
- Ability damage increased from 300/550/800 to 350/650/950.
Vi
- Ability damage increased from 250/450/650 to 300/500/700.