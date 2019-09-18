Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 9.19: Full notes and updates

Another big Teamfight Tactics patch has just dropped on League’s PBE, bringing with it a host of new updates. They’re subject to change before the eventual release of 9.19 in the coming weeks, but they should give you a good idea of what’s to come.

Here’s the full list of TFT changes coming to Patch 9.19.

Origins

Glacial

Stun lowered from two seconds to 1.5 seconds.

Four Glacial stun chance increased from 30 percent to 33 percent.

Six Glacial stun chance increased from 45 percent to 50 percent.

Ninja

Four Ninja AD and AP increased from 70 to 80.

Noble

Health restore increased from 25 to 30.

Yordle

Values changed.

Three Yordles: 30 percent Dodge

Six Yordles: 60 percent Dodge

Nine Yordles: 90 percent Dodge

Classes

Ranger

Two Ranger change to increase attack speed lowered from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Shapeshifter

Six Shapeshifter max health lowered from 120 percent to 100 percent.

Champions

Anivia

Image via Riot Games

Ability total damage lowered from 800/1,100/1,400 to 600/900/1,200.

Ability slow increased from 50/70/90 to 60/75/90.

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Ability damage increased from 100/450/800 to 250/550/850.

Kassadin

Image via Riot Games

Ability mana reduction increased from 20/40/60 to 25/50/75.

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Ability damage increased from 40/60/80 to 50/75/100.

Kindred

Image via Riot Games

Ability duration lowered from four/five/six to three/four/five.

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Damage increased from 900/1,300/1,700 to 1,400/2,100/2,800.

Mordekaiser

Image via Riot Games

Ability damage lowered from 250/550/850 to 250/500/750.

Vs. Live: from 200/325/450 to 250/500/750.

Sejuani

Image via Riot Games

Ability stun increased from 2.5/3.5/4.5s to 2/3.5/5.

Vs. Live: from 2/4/6s to 2/3.5/5s.

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games

Ability burn damage lowered from 250/375/500 to 200/300/400.

Tristana

Image via Riot Games

Ability detonate damage increased from 60/90/120 to 70/110/150.

Ability basic attack damage increased from 150/225/300 to 175/275/375.

Veigar

Image via Riot Games

Ability damage increased from 300/550/800 to 350/650/950.

Vi

Image via Riot Games