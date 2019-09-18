1 hour ago League of Legends

Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 9.19: Full notes and updates

Shapeshifter is finally getting nerfed.

twitch_promo_banner
Image via Riot Games

Another big Teamfight Tactics patch has just dropped on League’s PBE, bringing with it a host of new updates. They’re subject to change before the eventual release of 9.19 in the coming weeks, but they should give you a good idea of what’s to come.

Here’s the full list of TFT changes coming to Patch 9.19.

Origins

Glacial

  • Stun lowered from two seconds to 1.5 seconds.
  • Four Glacial stun chance increased from 30 percent to 33 percent.
  • Six Glacial stun chance increased from 45 percent to 50 percent.

Ninja

  • Four Ninja AD and AP increased from 70 to 80.

Noble

  • Health restore increased from 25 to 30.

Yordle

  • Values changed.
  • Three Yordles: 30 percent Dodge
  • Six Yordles: 60 percent Dodge
  • Nine Yordles: 90 percent Dodge

Classes

Ranger

  • Two Ranger change to increase attack speed lowered from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Shapeshifter

  • Six Shapeshifter max health lowered from 120 percent to 100 percent.

Champions

Anivia

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability total damage lowered from 800/1,100/1,400 to 600/900/1,200.
  • Ability slow increased from 50/70/90 to 60/75/90.

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability damage increased from 100/450/800 to 250/550/850.

Kassadin

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability mana reduction increased from 20/40/60 to 25/50/75.

Katarina

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability damage increased from 40/60/80 to 50/75/100.

Kindred

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability duration lowered from four/five/six to three/four/five.

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games
  • Damage increased from 900/1,300/1,700 to 1,400/2,100/2,800.

Mordekaiser

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability damage lowered from 250/550/850 to 250/500/750.
  • Vs. Live: from 200/325/450 to 250/500/750.

Sejuani

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability stun increased from 2.5/3.5/4.5s to 2/3.5/5.
  • Vs. Live: from 2/4/6s to 2/3.5/5s.

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability burn damage lowered from 250/375/500 to 200/300/400.

Tristana

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability detonate damage increased from 60/90/120 to 70/110/150.
  • Ability basic attack damage increased from 150/225/300 to 175/275/375.

Veigar

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability damage increased from 300/550/800 to 350/650/950.

Vi

Image via Riot Games
  • Ability damage increased from 250/450/650 to 300/500/700.