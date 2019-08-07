Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15B: Full notes and updates

The full 9.15B patch notes for Teamfight Tactics have finally arrived, giving players a chance to see what has changed in the game this week to combat the looming rise of Assassins and Void.

This week’s patch is on the smaller side—no doubt preparing for the big patch coming a week from now when Hextech champions like Vi and Jinx join the battle.

In the meantime, let’s hope the following patch changes make a big difference in the current metagame.

Champions

Blitzcrank Fixed a bug so that other allies properly prioritize the target of Blitzcrank’s ability…again.

Elise Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 45 Spiderling Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50

Karthus Ability Damage: 400/700/1000 ⇒ 350/600/850 Ability Targets: 5/9/13 ⇒ 5/7/9

Kayle Mana required to activate ability: 100 ⇒ 125

Pyke Stun Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5

Rengar Ability Attack Speed Bonus: 0.4/0.7/1.0 ⇒ 0.3/0.5/0.7

Twisted Fate Health: 450 ⇒ 500 Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50

Veigar Ability Damage: 300/500/700 ⇒ 300/550/800



Items

Guardian Angel Health on restoration: 1000 ⇒ 800

Guinsoo’s Rageblade Attack Speed per stack: 4% ⇒ 5%

Morellonomicon Burn Damage: 25% ⇒ 20%

Phantom Dancer Now allows the holder to dodge critical strikes from abilities.

Runaan’s Hurricane Bonus Damage: 25% ⇒ 75%

Statikk Shiv Fixed an issue where it would deal more damage than intended when less than four targets where available.

Sword of the Divine Chance to activate: 5% ⇒ 7%



Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that delayed players loading into the game until after the first carousel round. This was fixed last week.

