Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15B: Full notes and updates

The full 9.15B patch notes for Teamfight Tactics have finally arrived, giving players a chance to see what has changed in the game this week to combat the looming rise of Assassins and Void.
This week’s patch is on the smaller side—no doubt preparing for the big patch coming a week from now when Hextech champions like Vi and Jinx join the battle.
In the meantime, let’s hope the following patch changes make a big difference in the current metagame.
Champions
- Blitzcrank
- Fixed a bug so that other allies properly prioritize the target of Blitzcrank’s ability…again.
- Elise
- Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 45
- Spiderling Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50
- Karthus
- Ability Damage: 400/700/1000 ⇒ 350/600/850
- Ability Targets: 5/9/13 ⇒ 5/7/9
- Kayle
- Mana required to activate ability: 100 ⇒ 125
- Pyke
- Stun Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5
- Rengar
- Ability Attack Speed Bonus: 0.4/0.7/1.0 ⇒ 0.3/0.5/0.7
- Twisted Fate
- Health: 450 ⇒ 500
- Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50
- Veigar
- Ability Damage: 300/500/700 ⇒ 300/550/800
Items
- Guardian Angel
- Health on restoration: 1000 ⇒ 800
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Attack Speed per stack: 4% ⇒ 5%
- Morellonomicon
- Burn Damage: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Phantom Dancer
- Now allows the holder to dodge critical strikes from abilities.
- Runaan’s Hurricane
- Bonus Damage: 25% ⇒ 75%
- Statikk Shiv
- Fixed an issue where it would deal more damage than intended when less than four targets where available.
- Sword of the Divine
- Chance to activate: 5% ⇒ 7%
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug that delayed players loading into the game until after the first carousel round. This was fixed last week.