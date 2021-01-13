Team Liquid’s Santorin to miss week 1 of LCS Lock In due to visa delays

Team Liquid will be missing its new jungler, Santorin, at the start of the 2021 LCS Lock In tournament due to visa delays. As a result, Academy jungler Armao will be temporarily stepping in for the team.

According to Santorin, the process has been “a lot longer than usual” for him, even though he has been playing in North America since 2014. He hopes that he’ll be able to arrive soon so that he can join his new teammates for the second week of LCS Lock In.

This isn’t the first time that Liquid has dealt with visa issues with a new jungler, either. Back in 2020, Broxah had also run into visa issues that prevented him from joining the roster for the first few weeks of the Spring Split.

That ended up being the worst season in recent memory for Liquid fans, and it caused a pretty significant roster shift for the following split with Doublelift being replaced by rookie AD carry Tactical.

Meanwhile, Armao, who used to play under the name Grig, hasn’t played in the LCS since the 2020 Spring Split with Dignitas. His last few stints in the league haven’t been too successful, and his last professional appearance ended with his team in 10th place during the 2020 NA Academy Summer Split.

Hopefully, the 22-year-old is able to fill in for Santorin and perform well when the Lock In tournament begins on Friday, Jan. 15