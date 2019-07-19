Team Liquid’s Impact suffers a neck injury following a car accident last night

Team Liquid’s League of Legends top laner Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong was involved in a car accident last night and injured his neck, he said on Twitter.

“I was in Uber and car got crashed,” he wrote. “So lucky I’m alive. You guys need to fasten your seat belt.” He shared a picture of both cars after the crash, and the front of both of them were considerably damaged.

Impact joked about the situation a few hours later. He published a photo of him wearing a cervical collar at the hospital and wrote “Top alive.” In another photo, Liquid Academy’s mid laner David “Insanity” Challe is next to him also wearing a cervical collar and smiling for the camera, and he confirmed he was in the car with Impact.

Both of them weren’t in hospital beds when they took these pictures, so it’s likely that they won’t need to be hospitalized due to their injuries. Still, none of them said if their injuries will force them to be out of Liquid’s upcoming matches.

Liquid’s next matches in the 2019 LCS Summer Split are against Clutch Gaming on July 20 and Golden Guardians on July 21, while the Academy roster plays today against Golden Guardians Academy.

Liquid hold the top spot in the Summer Split right now with nine wins and three losses. They just need to win one more match to secure a playoff spot this season, but good performances in upcoming games could also give Liquid a bye to the semifinals.