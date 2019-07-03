Team Liquid’s head analyst Kayys abruptly leaves, cites “irreconcilable differences”

Team Liquid has parted ways with its head of scouting and analytics, Jack “Kayys” Kayser, due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to Kayys.

Kayys has been one of the best analysts in the League of Legends scene, and coupled with Liquid’s recent second-place finish at MSI, his sudden departure from Liquid is surprising to many.

“Team Liquid have been nothing but professional as an organization, just [an] unfortunate situation,” Kayys said. “Also, this has nothing to do with performance or ability—but thanks for the good times TL, you all will still crush it.”

Many people, who see Kayys as an integral part of the team’s success, have been critical of Liquid’s decision to let Kayys go. His talent as an analyst is undeniable—he helped Liquid in their matchup against Invictus Gaming at MSI 2019, and was also an analyst for Fnatic during their 2018 Worlds run that saw the team reach the grand finals.

Unfortunately, there seem to be certain details that the public does not know. Some fans speculated that his departure had something to do with his most recent interview with Choi “Locodoco” Yoon-seop, where he revealed that Liquid actually offered G2 Esports superstar mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Winther a position on the team. Fortunately, Kayys shut those rumors down quickly, saying that it was due to “something internal” and had nothing to do with the Locodoco interview.

Now, Kayys will have to find a new team to call home while Liquid will have to find a new head analyst, right before the start of the 2019 LCS Summer Split playoffs, as well as the start of Worlds 2019.