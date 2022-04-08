Team Liquid wins 2022 LCS Spring Coaching Staff of the Split

It was a dominant season from one of the best teams in the league.

When the new year began, many League of Legends fans expected Team Liquid to be at the top of the league due to its powerful roster. But today, the organization’s stacked coaching staff has also grabbed some recognition by winning the Coaching Staff of the Split award for the 2022 LCS Spring Split.

There were 47 votes collected from a group composed of different media members, Riot Games staff, and LCS team representatives. Across that tally, 13 people voted for Liquid as their first choice for best coaching staff of the split, while the others split their votes between Cloud9, FlyQuest, and Golden Guardians.

Liquid went all out this past offseason for its League team, both on Summoner’s Rift and behind the scenes. After the departure of Joshua “Jatt” Leesman, the team signed André Pereira Guilhoto as the new head coach for the team, with Jonas “Kold” Andersen and Albert “H4xDefender” Ong as assistant coaches.

Guilhoto is one of the most experienced coaches in the West and has worked with many high-profile players like Alphari, Upset, and Mithy over in the LEC. He is well-respected and was a perfect fit as a coach who could help guide such a star-studded roster to victory.

A team with names like Bjergsen, Bwipo, Hans sama, CoreJJ, and Santorin should perform well, just based on the raw firepower on the roster. There is, however, another challenge in ensuring that all of these strong personalities don’t clash while building synergy and creating new strategies together.

With a Lock In tournament victory and a 14-4 regular season record under their belt, Liquid are a charging juggernaut looking to add another trophy to their cabinet. But they haven’t reached the finals yet. Liquid have to get past 100 Thieves on April 16 when they battle in the second round of the playoffs for a chance at glory.