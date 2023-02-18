Team Heretics are eliminated from LEC playoff contention after lopsided loss to SK Gaming

After a rather one-sided series against SK Gaming, Team Heretics has become the first team eliminated from the 2023 LEC Winter Split.

Throughout the two games, SK looked like a much more cohesive unit. Whether it was Mark “Markoon” van Woensel diving into the backline as Vi or Daniel “Sertuss” Gamani finding a well-timed knockup on Taliyah, the entire roster was ready and willing to commit to each play that they made.

We couldn't do better and we are out of the group stage.



Facing the next split we will try to correct our mistakes and improve the result.



Thank you very much for always supporting us, see you in March 🤍🖤#VamosHeretics pic.twitter.com/v2QOfWr6rk — Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics) February 18, 2023

Heretics, on the other hand, did not have nearly as good coordination, especially in the later stages of the matches. They had a significant gold lead in the first game, one they failed to capitalize on due to positioning mistakes and lackluster teamfighting.

Some of Heretics’ players were also caught out multiple times, effectively squandering their early lead in both games. Even though they were in advantageous positions, the squad would lose teamfights, and as a result, SK were incentivized to push forward and continue the steamroll.

Although this result is a disappointing one for Heretics fans, this was the first season this squad played together and a lack of experience from their rookie prospects played a part in this outcome. With two more seasons to go, this team could still improve with more time spent on stage.

Meanwhile, SK have managed to bounce back after losing to KOI in their previous series. They’ll need to use this momentum to continue forward into the playoffs when they take on Team Vitality, who are still one of the best teams in the league.

The LEC returns on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 11pm CT.