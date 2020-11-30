Team Dynamics officially announce Peanut as their new jungler for LCK 2021

The 22-year old jungle prodigy is back in the LCK. Peanut has parted ways with LGD Gaming over in the LPL and joined LCK’s newest organization — Team Dynamics.

Peanut had a rough year over in the LPL, finishing 15th in Spring and sixth during the Summer Split, however the team picked up its pace during the playoff run, earning themselves a World Championship spot. They finished the group stage with three wins and three losses, ending their 2020 competitive season.

[2021 NEW ROSTER CONTRACT]

"ㅇㅅㄴㅅ"

LCK 3회 우승에 빛나는 국가대표 정글러 Peanut 한왕호 @lolPeanut98 선수가 2년 계약을 체결하며 농심의 프랜차이즈 스타로 합류하였습니다.#NONGSHIM #DYNTOGETHER pic.twitter.com/A7ySxxcDCf — 팀다이나믹스 Team Dynamics (@TeamDynamicsLoL) November 30, 2020

Peanut is one of LCK’s oldest junglers. He began his professional career in 2014 with NaJin e-mFire with whom he has stayed for a year until he joined one of LCK’s most prominent teams — ROX Tigers. The team stomped everyone in 2016, finishing first in both Spring and Summer regular seasons. Their great results with Peanut as the centerpiece propelled them to the World Championship, where they reached the semifinals, but were swiftly stopped by SKT T1, who were set to win their third World Championship title.

Over the years, Peanut swapped teams on a yearly basis, playing for prominent teams such as SKT, Longzhu Gaming, and Gen.G. While his mechanical prowess has fallen off at the beginning of the year, towards the Summer Split and the World Championship he showed great promise. With Team Dynamics building a new roster after their disappointing eighth place finish in the Summer Split, Peanut could once again become one of LCK’s best junglers.