Tarzan will reportedly donate over $4,000 in stream earnings to charity

League of Legends player Tarzan is set to compete in the LPL in 2021 and he’ll stop streaming to focus on training for next year, he announced today, according to a translation by Korizon’s Ashley Kang. While streaming, though, he received a good amount of money from fans and has reportedly decided to donate what he’s made to charity.

Tarzan streamed for a few months while he was on his break from professional play this year and made five million KRW, which converts to around $4,353. He’s donated all of that to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, according to Kang.

The Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation focuses on child welfare in the local community. The organization is well known in Korea and has received donations from several Korean celebrities, like members of K-pop group BTS and singer UI.

Tarzan mostly streamed on Douyu, but his streams on Twitch had an average of around 1,700 viewers and he streamed almost every day since Sept. 29, according to TwitchTracker. Fans could see him playing League for around four hours straight.

Tarzan isn’t signed with a professional organization, however. The jungler used to play for Griffin but left the team in May with Wadid after competing in the 2020 LCK Summer Split promotion tournament.

Griffin lost to Seorabeol Gaming and didn’t make it to the qualifying round, losing their spot in the LCK. Tarzan stayed on Griffin for three years in total and made a name for himself as one of the best junglers in Korea.

Tarzan may join LNG Esports for the 2021 LPL Spring Split, according to Fomos reporter Kenzi.

