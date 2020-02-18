T1’s matches lead LCK in peak viewership in 2020 Spring Split

The LCK has seen many teams come and go from its league, but one team has stayed at the top of the standings after every year: T1, formerly known as SKT.

And despite T1 shuffling the roster this past offseason, the team is still as popular as ever. In fact, all four of their matches so far are leading the league in peak viewership, according to Esports Charts.

T1’s match against Gen.G on Feb. 16 reached a peak of 661,000 viewers, the highest peak viewership of the season. The match with the second-most peak viewers, T1 vs. DAMWON Gaming reached 540,000 viewers at its peak.

Additionally, T1’s matches against Hanwha Life Esports and KT Rolster are in third and fourth place, respectively. The only non-T1 match in the top five for peak viewership is Afreeca Freecs’ series against DragonX, which garnered about 331,000 people at its peak.

Before the season began, T1 lost a few key roster pieces, including stars like Kim “Khan” Dong-ha and Kim “Clid” Tae-min. Fan curiosity surrounding the new-look T1 lineup was actually one of the main reasons T1’s series against Gen.G was so highly anticipated.

Gen.G made some huge moves of its own during the offseason, too. One of these moves was picking up Clid to fill its vacant jungle position. Clid was arguably the most important member of SKT in 2019 and he has continued his dominance in the new decade with Gen.G.

In fact, he has the second-highest KDA of any jungler in the LCK, with some of the best early game stats as well.

T1, however, has also been performing extremely well this season, and look to be one of the many teams to beat in Korea. If the team can stay consistent, anything is possible for this powerhouse organization.