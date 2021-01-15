T1’s ADC Gumayusi gets his first pentakill of his professional career

T1’s ADC Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong is on fire during his first LCK split, scoring a pentakill against the 2020 League of Legends World Champions DWG KIA.

Gumayusi used Aphelios, a champion notorious for scoring a lot of pentakills last year, to dismantle the opponents near the dragon pit during the mid-game. With his swift mechanics, he stayed in the backline, slowly draining away the health of his opponents before landing a kill after a kill. While his team played a huge part in this teamfight win, Gumayusi’s positioning helped him secure his first pentakill during his professional career.

Aphelios has fallen in priority after multiple nerfs during the past year. The recent item rework also affected him quite hard initially, however after some ADC item buffs he has started rising in priority. He is a great hypercarry who can delete entire teams thanks to splash damage from his kit when combined with Runaan’s Hurricane.

Following the pentakill by Gumayusi, T1 kept growing the gold lead by taking all the neutral objectives and dismantling DK in teamfights. After a 30-minute teamfight in DK’s base, T1 closed out the first game of the series with a 10 thousand gold lead.

You can catch the the rest of the series between these two Korean behemoths on the official Riot Games LCK broadcast over at Twitch.