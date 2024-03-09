T1 suffers rare zero-kill defeat to Gen.G in 2024 LCK Spring Split

Over the 2024 LCK Spring Split, T1 has looked like one of the best and scariest League of Legends teams in the world—unless they’re facing off against Gen.G.

Gen.G has been the only team that T1 has lost to this season, and the trend continued when they met for their second series of the split, where the defending World Champions were defeated in a lopsided matchup. The series was also punctuated by a near-perfect game from Gen.G, where T1 was only able to take two turrets throughout the whole game.

While Gen.G was able to rack up 13 kills in the 26-minute shellacking, T1 couldn’t muster a single elimination or major neutral objective. It was a rare showing that fans rarely see from the iconic roster, especially after the destructive run they’ve been on through the spring so far. They were absolutely neutralized throughout the match, and it set the tone for the rest of the series.

In the second game of the series, T1 was finally able to put some numbers on the kill sheet with seven eliminations, but it still wasn’t enough to weather the storm that came with Gen.G’s fiery superstar AD carry Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan.

The 18-year-old phenom led his team with 10 kills on Kalista, although his fellow bottom lane partner Son “Lehends” Si-woo ended up taking Player of the Game honors due to his expert abilities on Renata Glasc. He had 13 assists and helped set up multiple skirmishes that ended with Gen.G on the winning side once more.

Looking ahead, T1 has a chance to shake off the loss with a couple of games against Dplus KIA and Hanwha Life Esports before they head into the playoffs for a chance to add yet another championship to their coffers. Gen.G, on the other hand, can keep their confidence high after taking out the best team in the league and earning their place at the top of the regular season standings.