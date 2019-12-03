T1 prodigy mid laner pulls off a gigantic Irelia outplay in solo queue

Lee “Closer” Ju-hyeon, the 16-year-old mid laner trainee for legendary League of Legends team T1, channeled his inner Faker and pulled off an exquisite Irelia outplay in an almost impossible situation.

After a miserable laning phase, with just one kill and seven deaths to his name, Closer found himself head-to-head with an outrageously fed Qiyana. Within seconds, he dropped down to the double-digits and was almost wiped out from the face of the map. He could have easily succumbed to death, but in season three Faker-esque fashion, he bounced back.

He dodged and swerved away from Qiyana, stunning her in her place. She quickly chased after him, slivering his health down even further. But Closer flashed, narrowly avoiding death, before whittling her down to an even playing field. He continued his onslaught, lifestealing away at the minions and taking her out for the kill.

It ended in seconds, but against all the odds, Closer came on top.

To add insult to injury, he then sidestepped an incoming enemy Senna ultimate and strutted off seemingly unscathed by the brawl of epic proportions he had just endured.

Closer is now destined to sit on T1’s bench for the 2020 LCK season. But despite being overshadowed by Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, he looks like a promising prospect for the future of the South Korean league.

Who knows? In two years, it could be Closer’s turn to compete on the world stage.