T1 humble EDG again, win decisive game to clear Worlds Group A with valuable quarterfinals seeding

The day started with a three-way tie at the top of Group A at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. But, just four games into today’s schedule, the teams from the group that would be moving onto the knockout stage were settled. Edward Gaming and T1 were forced to wait until the last scheduled game of the day for their long-awaited rematch, with first place in the group on the line.

Both teams came into this match with one loss apiece in groups, and when the nexus fell, it was T1 who stood atop Group A following a 27-minute rout. With their win, T1 will advance to the knockout stage as a top seed.

When EDG and T1 first faced off in week one of groups, T1 thoroughly dispatched them in a 22-minute non-competitive game. In that game, T1’s bottom lane pairing of Gumayusi and Keria completely took over, finishing with a combined scoreline of 6/0/29.

Today, no particular player was allowed to get any sort of early advantage, although the result similarly went in T1’s favor decisively. EDG and T1 exchanged chess pieces across Summoner’s Rift for the better part of the first 20 minutes of the game, but it wasn’t until T1 claimed a clean five-for-zero ace in the topside river at the 18-minute mark that the game snowballed out of EDG’s control.

Just under 10 minutes later, T1 rolled over EDG’s base, winning the game outright. If any one player was worth writing home about from today’s game, it was T1 top laner Zeus, who earned ten of T1’s 24 kills.

In other solo lane news, Faker advanced out of the group stage at Worlds for the seventh time in his career. In all seven years Faker has never come out of groups as a pool-two team—he’s finished atop his group every single year. Additionally, Faker’s teams have never dropped more than one game during the group stage in a single season. That record remained unbroken today as T1 finished group play with a 5-1 record.

With this win, T1 will enter the knockout stage draw as a first seed, while EDG will go in as a second seed. T1 is guaranteed to face off against a team that finished second in their group during the quarterfinal round.

The Worlds quarterfinal draw show will take place immediately following the conclusion of the group stage on Sunday, Oct. 16. The quarterfinals will begin on Oct. 20.