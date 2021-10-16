T1 eliminate 100 Thieves from Worlds 2021

100 Thieves were the first North American team to be eliminated from the 2021 League of Legends World Championship after a disappointing loss to the LCK’s T1.

It was an impressive early game for the Thieves, one that kept them in contention with T1. Although T1 started with the first blood, 100T quickly reacted by initiating a play in the bot lane. This play consisted of a four-man dive, utilizing Abbedagge’s teleport accompanied by a gank from Closer. Even though they initiated the play, the situation looked grim for the North American representatives, but a series of outplays from FBI saved what would have been a lost fight. In the end, both FBI and Abbedagge maneuvered themselves through a three vs. one, making it an advantageous trade.

Nothing of tremendous value would happen for the next 15 minutes after the scuffle in the bot lane. 100T failed to utilize their composition’s strengths effectively, allowing T1 to keep growing a gold lead done through tower takes and CS leads. The game finally reached its climax at the 28-minute mark, when 100T went for their second dragon take and T1 were too late to posture up. 100T got the dragon, and the Korean representatives quickly responded by rushing down Baron, sealing the game.

In the end, the North American first seed was too inactive during the mid-game, not pushing their advantages or using their team composition’s strengths. This led to their downfall.

With this loss, 100T is now out of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.