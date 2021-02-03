T1 beat Nongshim RedForce with debut of Zeus in 2021 LCK Spring Split

T1 beat Nongshim RedForce today 2-1 during the fourth week of 2021 LCK Spring Split. The series was intense and featured the debut of T1’s top laner Choi “Zeus” Woo-je, who became eligible to play in the LCK last week.

Going into this League of Legends match, both teams had high stakes. While NS is looking to prove themselves as a middle-of-the-pack team, T1 is trying to avoid spiraling to the bottom of the standings after questionable losses in the previous weeks.

Keria and Faker were the MVPs after today’s series following their Leona and Orianna performances throughout the series. Keria’s Leona was swiftly banned in the second game, after he had great initiations on the NS roster, which allowed T1 to snowball in the first game. On the other hand, Orianna was banned by T1 in the first two games of the series and was first-picked for Faker in the third game. The champion has a great laning phase and teamfight potential and scales really well with the new itemization.

[2021 LCK Spring R1 Match 31 vs NS]



신인의 성공적 데뷔와 함께 가져온 승리.

오늘을 분기점으로 다시 상승세를 위해 노력하겠습니다.



We grabbed the win along with a good debut from our rookie.

We'll take tonight as a new starting point to come back strong.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/CYcvwG9zpR — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) February 3, 2021

This match up opened up with a statement game from T1. Zeus in the top lane was popping off on Gnar, constantly outplaying his opponents in dire situations. After a stellar early game play by him to turn around a one-versus-two fight, T1 snowballed the game out of control. Keria in particular used Leona’s ultimate as soon as it came out of cooldown to engage on mispositioned enemies to pick up easy kills.

The second game was a complete 180 with T1 getting outplayed early on in every lane. Teddy was subbed in for Gumayusi and he played lackluster, mispositioning in teamfights and wasting his ultimate a couple of times. NS capitalized on T1’s indecisive actions and equalized the series in 35 minutes.

The third game looked scary for T1 early on, but they bounced back during the midgame. While they did let NS pick up a couple of early drakes and towers, it didn’t matter in the end once T1 grouped up and outplayed them in teamfights. With Faker’s Orianna controlling the pace of teamfights, T1 secured the series.

T1 have been looking shaky during this split, constantly changing their roster in hopes of better performance. The iteration which played today felt cohesive and looked great, even if it was against a weaker team.

Following this win, T1 (3-4) climb to seventh place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. While they still have a long run before they reclaim their throne, this series was a good start after their recent losses.

