T1 beat Afreeca Freecs, secure fifth win in a row with Faker on the bench

T1 picked up their fifth straight victory with Faker on the bench today, taking down Afreeca Freecs in the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

All of the players on T1 were on point today, making decisive plays. But substitute mid laner Clozer, in particular, played phenomenally. He was given his signature Zoe pick in both games, which he used to carry teamfights for T1 without issues.

In the first game of this League of Legends match, an 11-minute teamfight sealed AFS’ fate after T1 scored an ace. T1 destroyed AFS in that one fight and snowballed out of control.

Clozer’s swift mechanics on Zoe seem unmatched. He looks like one of the best Zoe players in the LCK right now. He keeps carrying teamfight after teamfight and it’s unclear why teams keep giving him the opportunity to play that champ.

The second game wasn’t as explosive, but T1 secured early leads during the laning phase and snowballed Teddy in the bottom lane. While players using Senna usually need some time to scale due to her passive, Teddy exerted a lot of pressure with only a Manamune completed.

After securing a 3,000 gold lead in the mid game, T1 forced a teamfight and won it thanks to their superior mechanics and Teddy’s clutch Stopwatch.

Following this fight, T1 destroyed AFS in the next teamfights due to their item advantages and finished the series with a clean 2-0 win.

T1 (12-4) are now tied for third place in the 2020 LCK Summer Split. Afreeca Freecs (8-7), on the other hand, maintain their status as the gatekeepers to the playoffs in fifth place. They haven’t been able to beat the teams above them, but at the same time, they aren’t losing to the squads below them in the standings.

For fans of T1, all eyes are seemingly on Clozer. He’s played well over the past five games and his stats speaks for themself. The young mid laner has maintained a 100-percent win rate, boasting the following stats compared to other LCK mid laners: a seven KDA (second), average kills per game of 4.1 (second), and average gold per minute of 423 (third), according to League statistics website gol.gg. It’s unclear, however, how long Clozer will remain in the starting lineup over Faker.

T1 will hit the Rift next week to face off against DRX and Damwon Gaming.

