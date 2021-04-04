Suning eliminate Team WE from 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs

Suning have returned to their 2020 worlds finalist form, eliminating Team WE from the playoffs with a clean 3-0 series.

This League of Legends showdown had Suning in control for all three matches. They had better drafts, better individual performances, and better teamfights. Team WE felt outclassed in all aspects and had no chance of stopping Suning from demolishing them.

The MVP votes went to ON, Angel, and Huanfeng, showcassing that Suning is not a one-player team. Various players shined in different compositions, making it hard for their opponents to counter them. While some teams can be shut down by target banning the primary carry, Suning is not one of them.

Suning get their second 3-0 in a row and advance into the next round!! Better not underestimate the Worlds 2020 Finalist! #LPL #AllWeFightFor pic.twitter.com/PNNTGbnVsG — LPL (@lplenglish) April 4, 2021

The first game of the series opened up with Team WE going for proactive early-game plays. They managed to build up a small gold lead and hold on to it for 20 minutes. One teamfight however ruined all their hopes as Suning went from a 2,000 gold deficit to a 7,000 gold lead in the span of five minutes with their explosive plays. This allowed them to close the game out after a teamfight and get a lead in the series.

In the second game, Suning exploited Team WE’s composition, which was a repeat of the first game. They didn’t let them get a lead this time around and finished the second game of the series in 27 minutes. Angel’s Seraphine was the reason his team managed to get this fast victory, healing and shielding his teammates from all harm.

Angel's Seraphine saved Suning all game and earned himself the MVP of game 2! #LPL #AllWeFightFor pic.twitter.com/kvJX2Gsdjl — LPL (@lplenglish) April 4, 2021

In the third game, Team WE slightly adjusted their composition, but it wasn’t enough to stop Suning from utter domination. The clean and calculated playstyle from the 2020 worlds finalists helped them secure the third win in 25 minutes after a series of proactive plays. They looked unstoppable throughout today’s series, showcasing different playstyles in order to adapt to their opponents.

Suning will now advance face to Top Esports on April 6. Both teams have been looking really great so far and it’s hard to predict who will come out ahead to advance to the next round. One thing is for certain though, the series won’t be as one-sided as the previous two for Suning, who’ve managed to destroy their opponents in two 3-0 series.

The LPL playoffs will continue tomorrow, April 5, with JD Gaming vs. FunPlus Phoenix at 4am CT.

