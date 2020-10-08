Suning beat G2 Esports to force a tiebreaker for first place in Group A and eliminate Team Liquid from Worlds 2020

Suning took down G2 Esports today in a one-sided 22-minute match at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship with support SwordArt leading the charge on Bard. This win for the Chinese squad sets up a tiebreaker game between them and G2 for first place in Group A, while also eliminating North America’s Team Liquid from the tournament.

The entire game was heavily focused on roams with Suning playing the map much better than G2. Every time the European team tried to go for a play, they were outnumbered in the blink of an eye and killed off shortly after. SwordArt played a critical role in Suning’s roams, using his Bard ult perfectly to catch out mispositioned G2 players or creating portals for his teammates to escape.

One surprise in this game came from Suning’s top laner Bin, who picked up Ignite, Teleport, and Omnistone on Camille—an unusual build, especially for a top lane. But he had a great laning phase that allowed him to teleport to the bottom lane often to assist his teammates. G2 seemingly couldn’t deal with this strategy. They kept getting destroyed by the Omnistone Camille, eventually losing the game after a 22-minute fight.

Suning’s win over G2 also eliminated Liquid from Worlds 2020. Liquid had a strong performance in the play-in stage of Worlds 2020. They secured the first spot in the main event with ease and were seen as one of the better NA teams participating in the World Championship. After struggling at the start of the main event, Liquid came back strong with a win over G2 on Oct. 6. Today, they took down Suning and Machi Esports in dominant fashion, but G2 got the better of them.

Liquid’s luck ran out with G2’s loss to Suning, which means their season is over. But G2 and Suning are now playing a tiebreaker match to determine who will be the top seed in Group A heading into the knockout stage of Worlds 2020.