Streamer accidentally leaks Legends of Runeterra card changes

Riot Games originally planned to reveal new details concerning the upcoming Legends of Runeterra open beta on Jan. 22, but Spanish streamer Revenant may have ruined the surprise.

The streamer, who evidently had access to the closed beta, accidentally uploaded a video on YouTube to his 765,000 subscribers, listing many of the changes coming to the digital card game. In the 32-minute video, he played the new iteration of LoR and scrolled through changes to both the menu system and many of the cards.

The video was quickly taken down from his channel, but esports website Inven Global recorded a copy of all the changes.

Card changes

Anivia: Can now block incoming attacks. Now levels up when Enlightened. Costs 7 mana (up from 6). -2 Attack, +1 HP.

Avarosan Hearthguard: -1 HP.

Back Alley Barkeep: +1 Attack.

Boomcrew Rookie: +1 Attack.

Catalyst of Aeons: Costs 1 mana more.

Chempunk Pickpocket: +1 Attack.

Chempunk Shredder: +1 Attack.

Cloud Drinker: Removed the “Enlightened” effect, -2 HP

Ezreal: Mystic Shots created by Level 2 Ezreal cost 2 mana (up from 0), but no longer have Fleeting.

Flame Chompers: +1 HP.

Fleetfeather Tracker: Now reads: “When you summon an allied unit, give me Challenger.”

Parade Electrorig: -1 Attack, +1 HP.

Plaza Guardian: +1 Attack, +1 HP.

Sumpsnipe Scavenger: +1 HP.

The Rekindler: -1 Attack, -1 HP;

Used Cask Salesman: +1 Attack;

Wraithcaller: Now also has Fearsome, +1 Attack.

Wyrding Stones: -1 HP.

The LoR open beta officially releases on Jan. 24, but those who pre-registered before Jan. 19 will have access a day early on Jan. 23. All of the updates listed are tentative and may change before the game’s release. They should provide a good idea of what’s to come, however.