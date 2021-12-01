Sting to perform song from Arcane at 2021 Game Awards

Following the success of Riot Games’ first Netflix animated show, Arcane, based on the world of League of Legends, the music of the series will take center stage at this year’s Game Awards.

Multi-time Grammy award winner Sting will perform a popular song from Arcane at the 2021 Game Awards on Dec. 9. Sting is set to perform his song “What Could Have Been”, which was featured at the end of act three of the series.

Sting joined artists such as Imagine Dragons and Bea Miller in collaborating on the Arcane soundtrack. Each act of the show utilized different songs from different artists to showcase the evolution of the characters and locations within the show, with many of the songs focusing on loss and pain. “What Could Have Been” and other songs featured in Arcane are currently available for purchase where music is sold and to be streamed on various streaming platforms.

The 2021 Game Awards hosted by Geoff Keighley are set to return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, marking the return of the event to a live audience after moving to an online format last year due to the pandemic. Games across various platforms are nominated for awards across multiple categories, with only six nominated for game of the year: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, Resident Evil: Village, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.