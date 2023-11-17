Star ADC Viper kicks off LCK offseason by inking new contract

The League of Legends offseason is in full swing (despite the fact Worlds is still ongoing), and earlier today in Korea, one of the biggest names in the world signed an extension with their current team.

Viper, AD carry for Hanwha Life Esports, agreed to a one-year deal with the organization, keeping him on the team for next season, the organization announced today.

𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻, 𝗛𝗟𝗘 𝗩𝗜𝗣𝗘𝗥

한화생명e스포츠와 'Viper' 박도현 선수가 2024년에도 함께 합니다. 한화생명e스포츠는 다시 한번 최고의 바텀라이너 'Viper'선수와 더 높은 곳을 향해 도전하게 되었습니다. 내년에도 계속하여 뜨거운 응원 부탁드리겠습니다.



Hanwha Life Esports and 'Viper' Park

Viper’s contract with Hanwha Life was originally set to expire later this week when the free agency window opens around the world. But his one-year extension with the franchise will now take his contract to the end of the 2024 season.

Viper will likely be getting some new teammates on Hanwha Life next season as the team’s roster fell short of the mark in the LCK postseason and failed to reach the World Championship after a relatively successful season. The team went ice cold in the Summer Split playoffs and LCK Regional Finals, losing four consecutive matches and being unceremoniously sent home. Despite the end result, though, Viper still earned third-team All-Pro honors this summer alongside teammates Zeka and Life.

The rest of the players on Hanwha Life’s starting lineup will also see their contracts expire on Nov. 20, except for 18-year-old rookie jungler Grizzly, who stepped into the starting lineup midway through the season following an investigation and subsequent suspension of starting jungler Clid. It’s possible that with a majority of the team’s players becoming free agents, Hanwha Life’s management could shake things up moving into next season, although that remains to be seen.

League free agency will officially begin around the world on Nov. 20. And on that date, players from all regions—including Viper’s Hanwha Life teammates Kingen, Zeka, and Life—will be able to sign contracts with new teams if they so choose.