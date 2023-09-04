Korean LoL superstar reportedly banned from pro play

Kim “Clid” Tae-min, who made his name by playing for iconic League of Legends teams like T1, JD Gaming, Gen.G, and Hanwha Life, has reportedly been banned from pro play for one year.

According to LCK journalist kenzi on Sept. 4, Clid has been suspended from Hanwha Life and is forbidden from playing in any other competitive region for a full year due to sexual harassment allegations.

LCK has decided to ban Clid for 1year. He will be banned from competing not only in LCK/LCKCL but also in other regions. https://t.co/ff0kOYoH9N — kenzi (@kenzi131) September 4, 2023

Clid reportedly underwent a “disciplinary review through internal investigation and discussion” by the LCK Secretariat on Sept. 4 after facing sexual harassment allegations from two fans in June.

The allegations include two separate cases where Clid supposedly reached out and made sexual remarks toward minors known as seoyeon67206575 and erica_ahri on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After a comprehensive investigation, it was concluded that Clid did make “high-level sexual remarks” toward underage women. According to Korean news outlet Naver, the Secretariat said measures are needed for this type of behavior, especially since Clid is a well-recognized professional player.

Since the incident in June, Jo “Grizzly” Seung-hoon has replaced Clid as jungler in Hanwha Life. Although the team ended the split in third place, they failed to qualify for Worlds 2023.

Hanwha Life has yet to make a statement on Clid. It still remains to be seen what this means for the player’s future in the team.

