Spirit Blossom is returning to League of Legends, featuring Sett

Spirit Blossom is, besides the Harrowing, the biggest event in League of Legends that breaks the thin line between the world of the living and the dead, making traveling between two worlds a reality. When the spirits begin roaming the Earth in search of their loved ones, spirits of manner turn their eyes to Runeterra as their stories once again play out.

The first Spirit Blossom event that featured the Spirit Blossom skin line, the release of Yone, the rerelease of Nexus Blitz mode, and uniquely designed missions, or Spirit Bonds that expanded the lore of Spirit Blossom took place in the summer of 2020. Although there’s been no trace of Spirit Blossom in League since it’s still one of the best-designed events in League to ever take place. Today, Riot Games revealed that the Spirit Blossom event is coming back to League with a vibrant trailer featuring Sett.

In the trailer, we can see Sett traversing the similar path Yasuo did back in 2020 to save someone. Packed with easter eggs, hints, and sweet secrets, Spirit Blossom Trailer reveals that there will be at least three skins—Spirit of Legacy, Spirit of Chance, and Spirit of Freedom. Although we don’t know for certain which champions will be lucky enough to be spirits of the manner in this year’s Spirit Blossom, the trailer is packed with hints waiting to be solved.