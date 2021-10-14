Sources: Former OpTic, Unicorns of Love manager Romain to become G2’s new League of Legends general manager

The eccentric former team manager is returning to that line of work after three years at Riot.

G2 Esports is naming former OpTic and Unicorns of Love general manager Romain Bigeard as its new League of Legends GM ahead of what’s shaping up to be the busiest offseason for that team in its history, sources familiar with the move told Dot Esports.

Bigeard is leaving Riot Games, where he’s served as a business development manager and on-stage talent since December 2018. Riot Europe’s upper management announced his departure in a region-wide internal memo sent on Oct. 12.

He’ll be returning to manage a pro League team for the first time since leaving OpTic Gaming in October 2018 and reuniting with his former boss at Riot, Alban Dechelotte, who is G2’s main general manager and previously worked as the head of business development for Riot’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Bigeard will now face the monumental challenge of rebuilding a G2 Esports team that’s looking to offload three of its five players, as well as almost all of its support staff, in a short span of less than three months.

On Oct. 11, G2 CEO and founder Carlos “Ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago confirmed earlier reporting that the team has made AD carry Rekkles, support Mikyx, top laner Wunder, head coach GrabbZ, and strategic coach Nelson all available to other teams for buyout and will “look to replace the rest of the support staff.”

Among those who confirmed they’re looking for other opportunities are head analyst Christopher “Duffman” Duff and scout analyst Luciana “AngelArcher” Nadrag. The team’s current GM, Jonathan “Taco Storm” Singh, has said very little on social media since Oct. 11, but it’s expected Bigeard will replace him, according to sources.

Bigeard is known for his eccentric personality, both publicly and privately. In addition to his behind-the-scenes role in Riot’s European esports division, he’s cosplayed and dressed up around big European League events over the years, making himself a popular figure in the community.

His past team management experience includes OpTic in its first season in the LCS in 2018, where the squad finished ninth in the spring and seventh in the summer. Bigeard started his front office career with Unicorns of Love as its team and community manager alongside head coach Sheepy and his father, CEO Jos Mallant.

