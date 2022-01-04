Sona nerfs, Diana buffs, and Teleport changes set to accompany League Patch 12.1

League of Legends’ first patch of the year is on its way, set to solidify changes made in the preseason for the 2022 season’s official launch on Jan. 7.

Riot Phlox, a designer on the Summoner’s Rift team for League, revealed a preview of what players can expect to accompany Patch 12.1, which is set to be released on Jan. 4. Though not many champions and items are being changed, this patch does include the controversial Teleport changes that aim to make the summoner spell much less potent in the early stages of the game.

Howdy, quick preview for the patch this week!



This was a bit of a unusual patch since most of it was prepped before the holiday break but we did micropatch in a few changes to outlier champions. pic.twitter.com/Z9NL0IDHzA — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) January 3, 2022

Diana and Gangplank are the only champions listed as receiving buffs in this patch. Since the preseason and the introduction of new items and runes, both have struggled to remain afloat in favor of other mid and top laners, respectively, so a little bump in their power may make them more efficient picks.

Sona will be getting nerfs of some kind in this patch, likely due to her effectiveness while paired with Moonstone Renewer, as well as her ability spam in the late game. In the jungle, Rek’Sai is being unearthed from her burrows for a nerf, likely due to her 53.16-percent win rate, according to League stats site OP.GG.

As for items, the new Legendary item Force of Nature is being buffed, likely to make it a better pick against other items that offer magic resist. Eclipse, Immortal Shieldbow, and Wit’s End are all set to be nerfed due to their efficiency in allowing marksmen and Lethality users to deal massive damage without suffering too much damage.

The summoner spell Teleport, a staple for many top lane champions, is receiving large changes this patch. As previously revealed, players will only be able to teleport to allied structures for the first 14 minutes of the game. After 14 minutes, the spell will return to what we know it as now, where players can teleport to any ally minion, structure, or ward. This change aims to stop teams from snowballing early thanks to Teleport ganks, particularly in the bot lane.

League’s first patch of 2022, Patch 12.1, is expected to release on the live servers tomorrow, Jan. 4, though the extent of the changes previewed today is not yet known. The 2022 ranked season officially goes live on Jan. 7.