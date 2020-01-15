Sona, Lulu, and Karma are receiving buffs in League Patch 10.2

Riot is targetting support champions in its League of Legends patch 10.2, buffing Sona, Lulu, and Karma.

The support role has taken a back burner in the 2020 season, with top and mid lane champions leading the way. A few outliers have made their way up the rankings, but the impact of the role has been underwhelming.

To counter the support champions irrelevance in the metagame and thrust the role back into a stronger position, Riot is buffing some of the most iconic ones.

Sona—with the highest win rate of the three—is receiving changes to her Song of Celerity (E) ability, increasing her haste percentage for allies from 10 to 14 (+3 percent/100AP) to 10 to 16 (+4 percent/100AP), and her personal haste from 10 to 14 (+3 percent/100AP) to 25 percent (+4 percent/100AP). The changes will make her a speed demon, allowing her to reposition in a team fight to get off the perfect ultimate, or to roam for a mid lane gank. It will also mean she’ll be safer from ganking in the bot lane, giving her the potential to run away with ease.

Mark Yetter on Twitter 10.2 Patch Preview with a few additions. We have some work in flight for akali in 10.3 as well, but she’s not in this list.

Lulu, who currently has a measly 49-percent win rate in platinum and above, is set to get minor improvements to her base stats, increasing her armor from 28.22 to 29 and her AD from 46.368 to 47. Most importantly though, her Help, Pix! (E) ability is also having its cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds. This will give her the means to trade in lane, allowing her to tank more damage and chunk down her enemies in the early stages of the game. It will also make her more of a relevant support champion in the late game, increasing the rate she can buff her AD carry.

Karma took a huge hit in September 2019 when her AP ratio on Inner Flame (Q) was reduced from 60 to 40 percent. This was aimed to take her away from the mid lane, and position her more as a support champion. It didn’t work, though, and she quickly fell off the radar. She now has a 48-percent win rate, and she’s rarely seen in solo queue. To help boost her standings once again, Riot is increasing the damage on her Q ability from the range of 80 to 260 to the range of 90 to 270, and her damage on Focused Resolve (W) from the ranges of 30 to 130 to the range of 40 to 140. This will by no means make her the mid laner she used to be, but it should help to improve her chances in the bottom side of the map, allowing for lane dominance.

All the changes for patch 10.2 are expected to be released on Tuesday, Jan. 21.