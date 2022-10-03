Solo laners, rejoice: League’s 2023 preseason revamps top lane XP gains

Many League of Legends players view the top lane as an island, where tanks poke each other for nearly 20 minutes before becoming useful. To combat this in the upcoming preseason, Riot Games is hoping to make the lane more enticing for players and more effective earlier on.

As part of an influx of information regarding the upcoming League preseason starting in Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, Riot has provided details regarding experience gains across the Rift’s three lanes—notably rewarding players who call the top lane their home.

Starting with the preseason, solo laners will receive experience at a quicker rate than duo lanes. Though this will apply to both top and mid laners, top laners will now have the opportunity to unlock important abilities quicker without the skirmishing that normally gives mid laners a boost. The experience that bot lane duos earn is also being slightly decreased to diminish their early-game effectiveness.

Additionally, minions that spawn in the mid lane before 14 minutes will now give players one less gold for defeating them. This early-game limitation puts normal minions in line with cannon minions, which have offered 10 less gold to players before 14 minutes for multiple patches. These gold changes also accompany changes to Teleport made earlier this year that sought to lower the effectiveness of top laners in fights before the mid game.

These changes are likely to emerge on League’s PBE prior to their official release on the live servers with Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16. Players can also look forward to new items, major adjustments to the jungle, and more accompanying this year’s preseason.