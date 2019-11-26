Sneaky and Bang are NA’s new All-Stars after Bjergsen and Doublelift decline invites

NA superstars Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg and Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng have both declined their invites to the 2019 League of Legends All-Star Event. That means Evil Geniuses’ Bae “Bang” Jun-sik and former Cloud9 starting AD carry Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi will take their place in Las Vegas next month.

Last year, both Sneaky and Bang went to the All-Star Event, but from different regions—the former was still playing for NA, while the latter represented South Korea with then-SK Telecom T1. This time, however, Sneaky and Bang will both represent NA with Bjergsen and Doublelift opting out of the event.

EG Bang 배준식 on Twitter See you in All-Star , honored to be ASE player of LCS ! I’m not cosplaying this time🙃 올스타에서 뵙겠습니다.

If you were hoping that Sneaky and Bang were going to treat their fans to another exciting duo cosplay like last year, you’re going to be sorely disappointed, however. Bang confirmed that he won’t be attending the event in cosplay this year.

Zach Scuderi on Twitter I accepted the all-stars invite to play again this year :D. Who should I cosplay?

Sneaky, however, did ask his fans which character he should cosplay, which means that he’s probably looking to play in full costume once again. Last year, he and Bang both dressed up as Xayah in two of the best cosplays we’ve seen of the character.

You can catch Bang and Sneaky in action when the 2019 All-Star Event takes place from Thursday, Dec. 5 to Saturday, Dec. 7.