Here are all the new skins coming to League in Patch 12.13

After an extended break, League of Legends Patch 12.13 is finally here. And as always, there are plenty of changes to look forward to.
Once again, a series of champions and items are receiving balance changes, so players can expect a shift in the meta. You can read the full patch notes here.
Additionally, like every new patch, it will also introduce some shiny-new skins to the game. This time, new additions will be added from the popular Star Guardian skin line, with the newest champion, Nilah, also getting a skin.
Without further ado, here are all the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.13.