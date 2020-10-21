SK Gaming’s jungler Trick is exploring options for 2021

SK Gaming’s jungler Trick is “allowed to explore [his] options” for the upcoming League of Legends season, he announced yesterday.

The Korean jungler played for SK for the last two LEC splits, finishing in ninth place in the spring and sixth in the summer. He helped SK qualify for the playoffs in the summer, but they were quickly knocked out by the emerging S04 roster who were on a miraculous run.

I'm still contracted to SK, I'm allowed to explore my options.

Open to hear offers from LEC/LCS Teams.

My DM's are open

Retweets are greatly appreciated — Trick / KangYun Kim (@Tricklol12) October 20, 2020

Trick is mostly known for his time on G2 in 2016 and 2017. The 25-year-old has been changing teams on a yearly basis since he left G2 in November 2017, however.

Under the G2 banner, Trick won four EU LCS titles and reached the World Championship twice. Since then, he’s fallen off quite hard—and this year was no different.

SK only qualified for the playoffs once in 2020 and were knocked out in the first round. With a huge jungle pool in the LEC and all the upcoming talent in the European regional leagues, it’s unclear if Trick will get a starting spot on another EU team for the 2021 season.

