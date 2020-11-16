SK Gaming moves on from Crownshot

SK Gaming has parted ways with AD carry Crownshot before the 2021 League of Legends competitive season, the organization announced today.

The 22-year-old ADC joined the team at the end of 2018 and has been a steady contributor to the roster since then. SK didn’t make any deep runs into the playoffs, though, due to circumstances that couldn’t be controlled from the bottom lane.

Thank you for being a part of the first two years of our @LEC journey, @CrownshotLoL!



From a promising rookie to a team leader and Twitch chat's favourite widepeepoHappy player, it's been a pleasure to watch you grow. We wish you nothing but the best going forward! pic.twitter.com/ANSxuX2u4y — SK Gaming (@SKGaming) November 16, 2020

This past year was an up-and-down experience for SK fans. The team went from finishing in ninth place during the 2020 Spring Split to fifth in the summer. They were eventually matched up with a surging Schalke 04 in the postseason and subsequently eliminated in a sweep.

Even though the team had a bit of trouble finding consistency with their play, Crownshot maintained good numbers throughout the wins and losses. Through the 2020 Summer Split, Crownshot had the fourth-most kills of any LEC marksman, had great early-game stats, and the highest average creep score at 10 minutes in his role, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Looking ahead, there are plenty of teams—both in the LEC and LCS—that need a fiery, young ADC to round out a roster to compete for a possible championship. Right now, though, it’s unclear where this talented player will land for the 2021 Spring Split.

