Sivir player burns through stacked-up enemy team in satisfying LoL pentakill

Trust us when we say the last thing you want to do when an enemy Sivir is running at you in League of Legends is group up together. It’s not like she’s armed to the teeth with bouncing auto attacks and heavy AoE damage, right?

In a clip posted on Reddit earlier today, a Sivir player proved why you should always spread out when she’s chasing you down as they secured arguably the most satisfying type of pentakill that the champion can get. All it took were a few bounces of the boomerang to take down the five grouped-up enemies tp get an eventual one-vs-five, game-winning pentakill.

In the clip, the enemy team can be seen pushing the top lane, and they nearly grab the inner turret before their opponents come to defend their ground. It’s the Sivir player who actually comes in and initiates the second phase of the fight. Their auto attacks and Ricochet (W) bounces quickly tear through the team’s frontline, getting there well before any of their own frontliners did.

The Sivir player continued the chase, and in a lucky twist of fate, all five of their opponents bunched up together just as Sivir used a combination of On the Hunt (R) and Flash to close the gap. From there, two Ricochet-empowered auto attacks and a Boomerang Blade (Q) were all it took to earn the one-vs-five pentakill. Even though their teammates (Thresh and Orianna) earned assists through shields and move speed increases, don’t be mistaken—this was purely a solo effort.

Top 10 photos taken seconds before disaster. Screenshot by Dot Esports via u/hexdmage, Reddit

In total, it took the Sivir player less than two seconds to go from flashing in one-vs-five to completely decimating the enemy team. Every player in the game was level 18 at this point as the teamfight occurred 41 minutes into the game, and the Sivir’s full late-game build was definitely a reason as to why they did so much damage so quickly.

The lengthy bout ended quickly thereafter, with the Sivir player’s heroics being the catalyst for a game-ending push, according to LoL game-tracking site op.gg.

