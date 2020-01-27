Sett, Diana, and Senna headline list of changes for League’s Patch 10.3

League’s Patch 10.3 releases next week, and from the looks of it, the upcoming update will be a big one. Riot Games lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter gave fans today a sneak peek at what’s in store for the next League of Legends patch.

Many of the current patch’s more popular champions are on the chopping block this week. This means Diana, Senna, and Aphelios have all fallen under Riot’s magnifying glass and are in for a few nerfs. They’re joined on the nerf list by a slew of other champions, including Sett, Rumble, Miss Fortune, and Sona, who received a buff to her self-movement speed in Patch 10.2 last week.

Mark Yetter on Twitter Full patch 10.3 Preview: I really like how this patch is shaping up, a bunch of clear outliers that I think we can fix. Also Sett jumped up a lot this patch (even after the bug fix).

Akali has also made it on the list of nerfs. Last week, Riot Scruffy previewed some of the Rogue Assassin’s changes, which have been in the works for the past couple of weeks. The highlights from the changelist include a decaying movement speed on her W and the removal of her directional targeting on her Perfect Execution; now, Akali will need to target an enemy champion for the first cast of her ultimate ability.

But while there are plenty of champions receiving nerfs in Patch 10.3, there are a handful of picks that are in for a bit of love. Galio, Sejuani, Yuumi, Azir, Corki, and Ezreal will all receive buffs in the upcoming update, although Riot Scruffy did not provide any extra details for what these changes will be.

Patch 10.3 is scheduled to arrive on League of Legends’ live servers on Feb. 5.