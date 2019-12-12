Sett arrives on the PBE, and we can finally test out his abilities

League of Legends’ latest champion, Sett, is now on the PBE. And that means we finally have full descriptions and visuals of his abilities.

He appears to be an entirely melee champion based on his abilities. He will likely be released some time in January, but he’ll stay on the PBE for a while, so players have a chance to look at his abilities more closely.

moobeat on Twitter here’s a quick look at sett’s ability tooltips (pay no mind to the scaling or w.e , just getting them out 2 see)

With Sett now on the PBE, it’s safe to assume that he will be released within a few weeks, which would mean the rumored Jan. 15 release date is possible. The release is pretty quick considering that Aphelios was just released today.

The Skin Spotlights YouTube channel also released a video earlier today showing the champ’s special interactions in game, which prove that he’s somehow a mama’s boy, a bad boy, and a mob boss all at once with the whole package wrapped up in daddy issues. With lines like, “When life gives you lemons, punch life in the throat,” how can Riot go wrong?

Sett will also be part of the Mecha Kingdoms skin line with his release skin. The Mecha Kingdoms skins will be released a day after Sett is released.

