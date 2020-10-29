Seraphine is now live on League’s servers

Seraphine, the Starry-Eyed Songstress officially made her way to the Rift in League of Legends today.

League’s latest champion is available to purchase in the store via the client. Seraphine costs 975 Riot Points if you want to spend real money or 7,800 Blue Essence if you’ve been saving up for the magic-dealing mid laner.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Alongside her release, players can purchase the K/DA ALL OUT skin, which features three different forms for players to switch between: Indie, Rising Star, and Superstar. This bundle has a hefty price tag, though, of 3,250 Riot Points, which is around $32.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Seraphine has multiple different abilities, some of which are skill-shot reliant, so she could be a difficult champion to learn when players draft her for the first time. Her Q, High Note, is a basic skill shot that deals magic damage in an area, while her W, Surround Sound, shields and hastes teammates. Her E, Beat Drop, deals damage and impairs the movement of enemy champions, while her R, Encore, deals damage and charms opponents.

Seraphine, who’s considered to be a mid lane mage, has been linked with fellow champion Sona considering their similar thematic styles. But Riot developer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles assured players that Seraphine is different from Sona because she relies on hitting skill shots and her passive ability, Stage Presence, makes her unique, he said.

Seraphine recently joined League music group K/DA and she’ll perform alongside the group at the finals of Worlds 2020 on Oct. 31.

