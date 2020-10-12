Seraphine’s League of Legends abilities leaked ahead of official reveal

The abilities of Seraphine, the unreleased music-themed League of Legends champion, have been leaked—and it looks like she’ll light up the Rift with her vocals.

Seraphine is the next League champ to be added to the game but her abilities have been clouded in mystery for months following the consistent build up on social media and her addition to the K/DA music group.

But now, her abilities have been leaked by a Reddit user and the names of each ability have been leaked on Twitter. Based on the leak, she visually has a relatively similar kit to support champ Sona. But it seems like she has all of the abilities required to dominate the mid lane as a scaling mage.

Seraphine could be important for support-based or utility-based compositions since she has significant AoE abilities and a built-in movement speed and shield buff for her teammates.

Here are Seraphine’s leaked abilities.

Passive – Echo: Every third basic ability will echo, casting it again. Casting an ability grants a Note to an ally. For each Note, Seraphine’s next basic attack gains additional range and magic damage.

Q – High Note: Deal magic damage in a targeted area. The damage increases depending on the enemies’ missing health.

W – Surround Sound: Shield all nearby allied champions and grant them a movement speed buff. If Seraphine is already shielded, nearby allies receive a heal based on their missing health.

E – Beat Drop: Deals magic damage and slows to enemies hit. If the targets are already slowed, they’re rooted instead.

R – Encore: Deal magic damage and charm enemies hit by the spell. The spell extends whenever it hits an ally or enemy champion.

Seraphine will be available on the PBE on Oct. 13.

