Selfmade and Bwipo reportedly decline contract extensions with Fnatic

A completely new era for Fnatic might begin at the end of this year.

After failing to reach the 2021 LEC Spring Split finals, Fnatic’s future as a top-tier organization in the LEC has been put into question. It also doesn’t help that the League of Legends team has reportedly offered contract extensions to both their top laner and jungler only to be declined.

Both Bwipo and Selfmade have decided not to extend their contracts with the organization, according to Esportsmaniacos. As per the Riot Games Global Contract Database, both of their contracts expire at the end of the year on Monday, Nov. 15. If they’re not extended, both stars will become free agents.

This news comes after a disappointing 2021 LEC Spring Split where Fnatic finished in fifth place during the regular season with a 9-9 record, while also dropping out of the playoffs after losing to Schalke 04. The team lacked cohesion all season long and struggled to find control with their aggressive playstyle.

This season also came in the wake of longtime superstar AD carry Rekkles leaving the team in the previous offseason to join G2 Esports. As a result, Fnatic was forced to find two new players to replace Rekkles and former mid laner Nemesis.

If Bwipo and Selfmade leave the team later this year, it’ll mark a completely new era in Fnatic’s League of Legends legacy. The former has been with the roster since 2018, back when he shared time with sOAZ before taking over the starting position in 2019. Selfmade, on the other hand, joined the team at the end of 2019.

It’s unknown if Bwipo and Selfmade’s decisions to stay or leave Fnatic are connected to their 2021 Summer Split performance, but the 2021 offseason should be jam-packed with news in Europe.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.