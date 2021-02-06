Schalke 04 take down Misfits, extend winning streak to 4 games in 2021 LEC Spring Split

The team is looking like a top-three team in the LEC this split so far.

Schalke 04 defeated Misfits Gaming in the third week of the 2021 LEC Spring Split, extending their winning streak to four games.

The entire League of Legends team looked spectacular today, but the bottom lane duo was on a different level. Neon and Limit look like one of the best duos the LEC has to offer, having demolished their opponents in most matchups and showing they can take over games if given their comfort picks.

Both teams stayed even in gold throughout the early game. But a fight for the Mountain Dragon at the 10-minute mark gave S04 enough room to snowball the game. They used the small lead and converted it into towers and an item advantage.

While MSF had a good composition to come back into the game, they were crumbling and scattering in teamfights with seemingly no clear plan in mind, while S04 hammered through their frontline without issue. After a couple of late-game teamfight wins, S04 pushed to finish the game with a dominant performance, making a claim for being one of the best LEC teams so far.

Following this dominant win over MSF, S04 (5-2) are now in third place in the 2021 LEC Spring Split standings. They’ll be back in action next week with matches against Astralis and MAD Lions.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.