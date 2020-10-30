Schalke 04 extends Gilius through 2021 season

Schalke 04 has re-signed jungler Gilius for the 2021 season, the League of Legends team announced today.

Gilius, a seven-year veteran in the professional scene, joined Schalke in a pronounced, full-time role prior to the 2020 season—though he did briefly play for the organization back in 2016 as well.

We're extremely happy to finally let the cat out of the bag: God @GiliusLoL

will remain a Royal Blue for another season!*



*pending Riot approval



Watch the complete announcement powered by @CORSAIR: pic.twitter.com/Xj7oP1BoB5 — Schalke 04 Esports (@S04Esports) October 30, 2020

Down the stretch of this past season, Gilius played a major role in Schalke’s winning ways. Although the team barely missed out on reaching the World Championship by just two games, the veteran jungler was a part of a winning streak that propelled Schalke to the edge of success. In the later portion of the season, Gilius helped Schalke win 11 of their last 14 games.

This move comes just a few days after the organization announced that it re-signed head coach Dylan Falco through next season as well. In Schalke’s announcement video, Gilius claimed that the organization’s proactive moves to keep coach Falco and mid laner Abbedagge inspired him to re-sign with the franchise. With these two moves in mind, it’s becoming clear that Schalke is making attempts to keep the strongest portions of its roster intact heading into 2021.

Additionally, Gilius boldly claimed that “in 2021, we’re going to Shanghai.” He said the team has “very clear goals in mind,” such as reaching the World Championship and “potentially winning LEC splits.”

Moving forward, however, Schalke represents an interesting case when it comes to free agency. Nearly every remaining player on the roster outside of the already-signed Gilius and Abbedagge, as well as substitute jungler Lurox, is set to have their contracts expire when free agency kicks off on Nov. 16. If the team is looking to keep its core together, it’ll have to act before the player market opens up in just over two weeks.

